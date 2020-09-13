Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has been hitting the headlines these days for all the controversial reasons. The actress has been comparing Bollywood and Maharashtra government to PoK and Taliban.

All this while, her office in Mumbai also got demolished by BMC for illegal construction. This incident created even bigger controversy and netizens started trending #JusticeForKangana on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut was also provided Y Plus security by the central government. As she visited Mumbai, she continued to slam Maharashtra Government and even asked CM Uddhav Thackeray to resign.

Now the latest is that Rakhi Sawant has posted a video in which she has slammed Kangana for all the controversies lately. In the 5 minutes long video, Rakhi has badly thrashed Kangana and has used words like Bhikh mangi (Begger), lombdi (Fox) for her.

Rakhi captioned the video as, “Aa gayi bhikh mangi in MUMBAI. Aa gayi madam MUMBAI jo inke leye POK hai. Hamare leye MUMBAI meri jaan hai.”

Watch the video below:

In the video, Rakhi Sawant asked Kangana why she slams Bollywood when she has herself made a fortune here despite being an outsider. She even said that the house in Manali where she rests has been made by the money she earned here. She asked her if Bollywood is full of Mafias and drug addicts why has she come back. Rakhi also suggested that struggling actors visit Kangana to get films because everyone else in Bollywood is nepotistic.

Kangana Ranaut has often criticised Karan Johar for not letting outsiders enter and grow in the industry. Rakhi Sawant praised him and called him one of the best filmmakers in Bollywood. She also praised Priyanka Chopra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and herself for making it in Bollywood despite not being insiders.