Khaira: The Domuhani weekly market has turned into an illegal gambling den and the women of the village which falls under Haripur panchayat in Balasore district recently met the SP, seeking his intervention.

The weekly ‘haat’ takes place Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at the foot of Suasari hill. Initially gambling took place on a small scale. However, over the years, the people organising the racket have become adventurous. Now they have increased their nefarious activities and liquor is also sold clandestinely. This in turn, has led to blossoming of other criminal activities.

The women of Domuhani village during their meeting with the SP alleged that because of political influence no action is initiated against the organisers of the betting racket.

They also said that the weekly market has turned into a gambling den. People don’t come to the market anymore to buy essential commodities and edibles. Instead they visit the place only to drink or gamble, they said and added that people from Keonjhar, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts also can be seen. All these activities are going on with the tacit support of some lower-rung policemen, the women alleged.

The women said that more than 15 theft and murder cases have occurred in the locality in last five years due to gambling. The Barttana branch of Allahabad bank and Kupari branch of State Bank of India were looted during the same period.

When contacted, inspector-in-charge Lopamudra Nayak said soon raids would be initiated to bust the gambling dens.

PNN