Izabelle Leite, the Brazilian model and actress once linked to Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, has moved on to a different phase of her life following her breakup with Kohli in 2012. While the two never confirmed the full extent of their relationship, their time together caught the attention of media outlets and fans.

Nearly a decade later, Leite has continued her career in the spotlight, focusing on her modelling career, and forging a more private lifestyle. Here’s what we know about the life of Izabelle Leite since her relationship with Virat Kohli ended.

A look back at their relationship

In 2012, Kohli and Leite were often spotted together, with the model frequently appearing on Kohli’s social media. Their relationship, however, was short-lived, with media speculating that they parted ways later that year. Despite the breakup, both maintained a dignified silence about the details, and their relationship became one of the most talked-about celebrity pairings in India at the time.

Though their breakup was never publicly dissected, it marked a turning point in Kohli’s personal growth. Leite, too, moved forward and continued her career in India, largely distancing herself from the media circus that surrounded her.

Izabelle Leite’s current status:

In the years following her breakup with Kohli, Izabelle Leite has continued to build her career. Initially gaining attention for modelling in Mumbai, she was featured in films such as Purani Jeans, Sixteen, and Narendra and not-much-significant roles in films like Talaash, and a few TV commercials. While she never became a mainstream star, she successfully carved out a niche for herself in the Indian modelling scene. Leite’s distinct Brazilian charm and striking looks kept her in demand for various fashion shoots and promotional campaigns.

However, Leite’s life took a more private turn in recent years. She has transitioned out of the Indian film industry, choosing instead to focus on personal projects, including expanding her social media presence and promoting fitness.

As of 2025, she is married and has two daughters. Leite leads a very private lifestyle in Doha, Qatar.

Leite’s social media posts suggest that she’s living life on her own terms, free from the pressure of constant media attention. Her followers have responded positively to her openness and authenticity.

