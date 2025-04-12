A personal dispute between two women escalated into a physical altercation in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The women, who are neighbors and live in the same residential complex, reportedly began arguing during a WhatsApp call. The verbal exchange turned into a street brawl the following day.

According to reports, a heated argument had occurred a day earlier, during which one of the women allegedly used abusive language, triggering the other.

The next evening, the two women confronted each other near the main gate of the complex, where the situation quickly turned violent. In a video that has since gone viral, one woman can be seen dragging the other by her hair.

“Call the police! Call the police!” one of the women screams repeatedly in the video. “How did she do that?” she continues to shout.

Bystanders attempted to intervene and calm the situation, but the women refused to back down.

After the video surfaced online, Noida Police took note of the incident. Both women have been identified, and an investigation is underway. Officials have stated that the matter will be resolved peacefully and that appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible.