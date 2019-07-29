Kendrapara: The Jamboo Marine police Sunday arrested a man for killing his wife by setting her afire after she opposed his extramarital affair with another woman.

The arrested man was identified as Nityananda Mandal of Baraja village under Jamboo Marine police station, IIC of Jamboo Marine police station Ram Kumar Murmu said.

According to police, Susama Mandal of Baraja village fell in love with Nityananda. She married Nityananda eight years back and became the mother of two children.

But, later Nityananda allegedly had an extramarital affair with a woman. His wife however, opposed this.

Recently, Susama found her husband in a compromising position with the woman and this led to an altercation between them.

In a rage, Nityananda doused kerosene on his wife and set her blaze July 24 last. The woman was rescued in a critical condition by the neighbours and rushed to the district headquarters hospital.

But the woman died while being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack for advanced treatment.

The deceased’s father lodged an FIR in this regard at Jamboo Marine police station Saturday.

Acting on the information, Jamboo Marine police registered a case and arrested the accused Sunday, Kendrapara Superintendent of police Niti Sekhar said.

PNN