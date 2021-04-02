Sambalpur: The mortal remains of a woman and her 14-year-old daughter were recovered Thursday evening from their house at Kisinda village under Naktideul block in Sambalpur district. The deceased were identified as Sujata Patel (40) and her daughter Utkalika Patel aka Rashmi. Sources said that both were found dead under mysterious circumstances. Bereaved family members have alleged the deaths to be a case of murder.

Also read: Angul police launches ‘pink patrolling’ service for safety of women

A source said, Sujata’s husband Kishore Patel and their elder daughter Rosy along with the woman’s father-in-law Upendra Kumar Nayak and mother-in-law were away from home for five days to attend a wedding ceremony in Sundargarh district. After Kishore and his elder daughter returned to the village by bus Thursday afternoon, they found the mother and daughter duo dead.

On being informed by the husband, police immediately reached the spot. A team led by Kisinda police station in-charge Chittaranjan Nayak and Rairakhol SDPO Hadibandhu Swain has launched a probe in this connection to find out the cause of deaths. The bodies were sent for post-mortem Friday morning. A forensic team has initiated the investigation. The actual cause behind the deaths has not been ascertained yet.

PNN