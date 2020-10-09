Paris: She is just 19. She’s ranked 54th in the world. Iga Swiatek has never won a tour-level title leave aside a Grand Slam. The teenager has never been past the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament. And she’s as dominant as can be so far at the French Open and just a match away from the crown. Poland’s Iga Swiatek has become the lowest-ranked women’s finalist at Roland Garros since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975.

Swiatek advanced to the finals Thursday with her latest lopsided win Thursday. The scoreline was 6-2, 6-1 against Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska. She will meet Sofia Kenin who defeated seventh seed Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5.

“It seems unreal. On one hand, I know that I can play great tennis. On the other hand, it’s kind of surprising for me. I never would have thought that I’m going to be in the final. It’s crazy,” Swiatek said. “I just kept believing in myself. It’s amazing for me.”

Swiatek has won all 12 sets she’s played in the tournament. She has dropped merely 23 games through a half-dozen matches so far. She knows the final will be tough. “I’m going to be, like, an ‘underdog’,” Swiatek said, using her fingers to make air quotes.

Just in case someone might get the idea this was a fluke for Swiatek, who listens to ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ by ‘Guns N’ Roses’ in her headphones before stepping out on court: She eliminated 2018 champion and No. 1 seed Simona Halep 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round. Earlier she had defeated 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova by the same score in the first round0.

Swiatek (pronounced shvee-ON’-tek) has been on the rise, and the tennis world’s radar, for a couple of years now. Now Swiatek is chasing a unique two-fer in Paris. She’s made it into the doubles semifinals with American Nicole Melichar, too. It gives her a chance to become the first player since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win the women’s singles and doubles trophies in the same year.

Another key to success for Swiatek, whose father was an Olympic rower, is her returning ability. She also talks about her focus. “I’m staying super focused. I’m, like, not letting my opponents play their best tennis,” Swiatek said. “So I hope I’m going to do that Saturday also,” she added.