Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education (S&ME) department Monday directed all the district and block education officers (DEOs and BEOs) for admission of students to elementary and secondary classes for the session 2021-22.

Additional secretary of S&ME department Raghuram R Iyer said that due to the pandemic, classes pertaining to elementary wing were closed since March 20, 2020 and examination could not be held. Meanwhile, Classes IX and X have been suspended from April 19, 2021. The government March 16 this year had issued instructions regarding promotion of students of government and aided elementary and secondary schools of the state.

Now, the government is pleased to order that new admissions to elementary and secondary classes are to be completed by May 31. The admission should be conducted between 7am and 9am on all working days. Not more than 5 parents should be allowed at a time to attend school for admission.

The headmaster should ensure that all Covid guidelines issued by government are strictly followed by the parents.

These instructions will be applicable to all government, government aided and all BSE/CHSE Odisha affiliated schools.

For smooth conduct of admission process amidst the pandemic and prevailing heatwave, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued. As per the SOP, all admissions based on promotion within a school will not require presence of students or guardians. These are rolling admissions and schools will update their admission registers accordingly.

PNN