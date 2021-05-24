Bhubaneswar: The state government Monday allowed more time for shops to remain open during lockdown, in order to let people purchase their essential items from local markets before the impending cyclone Yaas reaches the coast of Odisha.

The state government has allowed shops dealing with essential items to remain open till 1.00pm in 10 districts. This relaxation has been allowed only for Monday and Tuesday.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Odisha, Disaster Management department, Pradeep Kumar Jena has issued a notification in this regard.

“Street corner/ roadside shops/ standalone shops/ OMFED shops/ Milk booths dealing with milk/ milk products/ bread and shops dealing with food and essential items, vegetables, fish, meat, egg, and milk are allowed to operate between 7.00am to 1.00pm on May 24, 2021 (Monday) and May 25, 2021 (Tuesday) in 10 districts of Odisha namely Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Puri, Jajpur, Cuttack and Khurda,” the SRC Office notification read.

PNN