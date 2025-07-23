Pattamundai: In a shocking incident in Bishnupur village under Oupada panchayats and Pattamundai rural police limits, a youth allegedly beat his 70-year-old mother to death after she protested against his assault on his wife.

The accused, identified as Manoj Malik, reportedly attacked his wife Sasmita during a domestic altercation late Monday night. When his elderly mother, Shantilata Malik, intervened and objected to the violence, Manoj turned towards her and hit her brutally. Shantilata died on the spot due to the assault.

As Manoj attempted to flee, villagers apprehended him and informed the police. A team from Pattamundai Rural Police, led by IIC Dhiraj Lenka, arrived at the scene and took the accused into custody. Police registered a case (270/25) under Section 302 of the IPC and launched an investigation.

Sources said Manoj had married three months ago and had since been subjecting his wife and family to regular physical and mental abuse.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage in the area, with villagers demanding strict punishment for the accused. The case has shaken the local community, as the brutal act of matricide has left residents deeply disturbed.

PNN