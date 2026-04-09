Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown on illegal LPG storage, the Civil Supplies Enforcement Squad Wednesday raided a timber workshop in the Samantarapur area under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits and seized 107 cylinders stored in violation of safety norms.

Acting under the guidance of Khurda Civil Supplies Officer Jnanendriya Mishra, the squad, along with BMC civil supplies staff, carried out the operation at Tarini Timber Shop with support from the Commissionerate Police and an Executive Magistrate.

During the raid, officials detected an unauthorised LPG storage point within the workshop premises, where cylinders were stacked in a highly unsafe manner, posing a serious risk to workers and nearby residents.

The seized stock included 78 domestic LPG cylinders, five commercial cylinders and 24 small (5 kg) cylinders.

Officials said the illegal storage not only violated safety norms but also indicated possible diversion and black marketing of subsidised LPG.

Authorities confiscated the cylinders and initiated legal proceedings against those involved.

Officials reiterated that strict action will continue against illegal LPG storage and distribution to prevent potential hazards and ensure public safety.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended distribution network of the seized cylinders.