Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a move to strengthen the City’s cleanliness drive under the Swachh Survekshan campaign, launched a new initiative Wednesday to enhance door-to-door waste collection.

Beginning with this effort, three-wheeled sanitation trolleys have been introduced to ensure garbage collection from narrow lanes where conventional vehicles cannot reach.

Replacing earlier hand-pushed carts, the newly introduced pedal-operated three-wheeled trolleys will enable more efficient waste collection from interior by-lanes.

Officials said the initiative will help cover more areas in less time and ensure smoother transfer of garbage to designated disposal points, improving overall sanitation efficiency across the City.

The trolleys were inaugurated at the BMC headquarters by Mayor Sulochana Das and Commissioner Chanchal Rana at a special programme. Sanitation Standing Committee Chairman Biranchi Narayan Mahasupakar, Additional Commissioner Kailash Chandra Das, corporators, sanitation workers and members of Team BMC were among those present.

According to BMC, each trolley features separate compartments for wet and dry waste, along with a dedicated unloading mechanism.

As many as 44 such vehicles have been deployed across 67 wards in the three zones under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to streamline waste collection. Officials said the initiative aims to ensure quick and easy waste collection from all lanes across the City during the Swachh Survekshan period.

Mayor Das and Commissioner Rana expressed confidence that sanitation workers will be able to carry out their duties more efficiently and with greater dignity using the new three-wheeled trolleys.