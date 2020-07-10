Hyderabad: On the fifth anniversary of Baahubali, superstar Prabhas has shared a special photo from the film to commemorate the occasion.

Prabhas shared the photo in which he is seen riding a horse, with the caption: “Here’s to the team that created magic! Celebrating #5YearsOfBaahubali The Beginning.”

The Saaho actor also took to social media on Friday to share a trailer cut down and wrote: “Baahubali: The Beginning ac Feeling nostalgic @kyarlagadda17 #5YearsOfBaahubali The Beginning.”

The SS Rajamouli directorial is one of the biggest films ever made in India and received world wide recognition.

The two-film Baahubali series narrates the story of two brothers at war over an ancient kingdom.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) is one of the biggest Indian films at the box office, having done a global business of approximately Rs 1810 crore, while the first film, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) minted over Rs 685 crore.

The series also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.