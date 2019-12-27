Mumbai: Popular TV actress Hina Khan, who is holidaying in the Maldives, has been turning up the heat with her bikini looks. The Bigg Boss fame is teasing fans with her pictures on her Instagram handle.

The gorgeous actress shared several photos on Instagram, where she can be seen chilling out on the beaches. Hina, who looked stunning in the swimwear, wrote, “There is no Heaven on earth buttt there are pieces of it.. @kurumba_maldives My Kinda happy place.. Meet me here in #MaldivianBlues #BeachLife #FloatingBreakfast #WaterBaby.”

Earlier, Hina Khan, who was seen shaking up the internet with her swimsuit pictures, got trolled. Hina, who doesn’t care about trolls, posted a strong message on Instagram. Hina, who seems to be least bothered by such trolls, never shies away from showing off her bold side. She surely knows how to keep her 6.5mn fans updated with her daily activities.

Talking about getting trolled, Hina once said, “When a person grows and moves up in their career, there are many, who would try to put them down or talk ill about them. But that shouldn’t ever deter us from moving ahead. Social media and trollers are faceless and it doesn’t bother me at all. I want to focus on my work and career and I can’t let all this affect me.”

Hina grabbed all attention and shot to fame after she participated in reality shows ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Bigg Boss 11’.