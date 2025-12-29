It started like any other busy afternoon in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur. The CCTV footage shows a typical traffic junction. Bikes are weaving through lanes. Autorickshaws are buzzing by. Everything looks normal until a white car makes a choice that leads to a disaster. This viral video is now haunting social media feeds, serving as a grim reminder of how quickly life can change on the road.

A U-turn gone wrong

The video begins with a white four-wheeler reaching the junction. It pauses for a brief moment. Behind it, in the next lane, a heavy truck is approaching at speed.

The car driver decides to take a U-turn. However, they seem completely unaware of the massive truck coming up from behind. As the car pulls out to change lanes, the truck driver realises a crash is imminent.

Here’s the viral video:

This happens in places where you can buy a driver’s license instead of earning it through proper tests and practice. 📍Rampur, UP. pic.twitter.com/gXO8xusqIa — Gems (@gemsofbabus_) December 29, 2025

The final impact

The truck driver tries to swerve to avoid the car. He loses control and hits the road divider. The momentum is too much. The entire truck topples over, landing directly on top of the small white car.

The weight of the truck completely crushes the vehicle. Goods from the truck scatter across the asphalt. Witnesses rush to help, but the damage is severe. According to local reports, the driver of the car tragically lost their life in the incident.

The viral video has sparked intense discussion online. Many users are calling it a reminder of how dangerous sudden turns can be at busy junctions. Others are urging drivers to stay alert and patient on the road. One wrong move. One missed glance. And a normal day turns fatal.

