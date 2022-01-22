Bhawanipatna: Vehicular movement on Dharmagarh-Raipur National Highway was completely disrupted Saturday afternoon after family members of a pregnant Asha worker staged demonstration following her death due to alleged medical neglect by doctors at Dharmagarh subdivisional hospital here in Kalahandi district.

The deceased was identified as Sumitra Rout, an Accredited Social Health Activist.

She hailed from Tenapali village under Koksara police limits in the district. Family of Sumitra had admitted her to the government-run health facility Friday evening after she complained of labour pain. However, she succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Following the death of the woman, her family alleged that she died due to medical negligence and later staged road blockade.

“Doctors treating Sumitra at the Dharmagarh subdivisional hospital were excessively casual in their approach while attending her. They soon referred her to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Bhawanipatna at around 3.00am Saturday after her health condition deteriorated,” a close relative of the deceased woman alleged.

Subsequently, the irked family and hundreds of local people staged a protest. They also raised slogans against the hospital authorities demanding stringent action against the wrongdoers.

PNN