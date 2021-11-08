Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind honoured Monday noted Odia sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo with the Padma Vibhushan award, the second-highest civilian award of India, during a ceremonial event at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Sahoo was conferred the award for his distinguished work in the fields of art and sculpture.

Moreover, five other distinguished personalities from the state, namely Shanti Devi, Purnamasi Jani, Rajat Kumar Kar, Krishna Mohan Pathi, and Nanda Prusty received their Padma Shri awards from the hand of the president.

Shanti Devi received the Padma Shri for her excellence in the field of Social Work while Purnamasi Jani was honoured for her exemplary work in the field of Art. Similarly, Rajat Kar and Nanda Prusty were felicitated with Padma Shri award for their outstanding work in Literature and Education. Likewise, Krishna Mohan Pathi received the award for his contribution to the field of Medicine.

Kovind also presented the Padma awards for 2020 to 11 personalities from Odisha, along with 130 from other states.

PNN