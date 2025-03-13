Bhubaneswar: In a landmark move to enhance road safety and instill responsible commuting habits, the Odisha government is set to launch a month-long Zero Accident Day (ZAD) campaign, with women at the forefront of the transformative initiative. The announcement was made by Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) and Commerce and Transport departments’ principal secretary Usha Padhee at a high-level preparatory meet at Kharvela Bhawan here Wednesday.

This pioneering multi-stakeholder campaign aims to reduce road accidents through data-driven strategies, community engagement, and awareness initiatives, ultimately fostering a cultural shift towards safer road practices. A distinctive feature of the campaign is the leadership role given to women, who will serve as ambassadors of change, advocating for responsible driving and promoting pedestrian safety. Their involvement will span various activities, including awareness campaigns, interactive workshops, and community outreach programmes. Speaking at the meet, Padhee underscored the need for collective responsibility and synergy among various departments to ensure the initiative’s success. “Road safety is more than just a government directive—it is a shared mission that requires active participation from every citizen. With Zero Accident Day, we are empowering communities, particularly women, to drive change and make our streets safer, smarter, and more inclusive,” she said. The campaign will incorporate scientific interventions and technological innovations to improve road safety infrastructure and commuter awareness. Experts from IIT Madras presented key research-based strategies to guide the campaign, highlighting best practices that have yielded positive results in other regions. Discussions also included measures such as enhanced traffic monitoring, improved pedestrian zones, stricter enforcement of traffic rules, and public awareness programmes.

The high-level meeting witnessed participation from senior government officials, law enforcement agencies, urban planners, and municipal bodies, all of whom pledged their support to ensure the campaign’s impact is widespread and lasting. With ZAD, Odisha is setting a national benchmark in road safety, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, equity, and sustainable urban transport. As the state moves towards a Viksit Odisha, this initiative stands as a testament to its progressive approach in saving lives and ensuring safer roads for future generations.