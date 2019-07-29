Mumbai: The Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam, former contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 7’, was born July 29, 1990 in Sweden. Elli’s father is a famous musician while her mother is a popular actress. Elli started her career in Hindi film industry with Manish Paul’s comedy thriller ‘Mickey Virus’. Elli was in a relationship with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, but due to some reasons, they broke up.

In filmmaker Karan Johar’s famous TV talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’, Hardik and K L Rahul had made some vicious remarks on women. After which, various sections of society criticized them for their comments.

When Elli was asked about Hardik’s remarks at the 25th SOL Lion Gold Award in 2019, she said, “I had recently returned to India and such questions were asked by journalists and I have also received messages, but during that time I didn’t know anything about it, just a few days ago I saw the video of those controversial comments.”

“It is extremely disappointing to point at women like this. I was shocked because I knew Hardik personally. He became the talk of the town for his own comments, because thinking about someone in such a way does not make you cool,” she added.

After the breakup, Elli’s name got repeatedly linked with Hardik. Eli said: “I am very sad because of these reports. Whatever was between us was over a year ago.”

Elli also made it clear that she had no intentions of marrying Hardik.

Then she was asked, if Hardik ever called her. To which Elli replied, “No, he did not. Now we are not in touch with each other. I hope no further questions related to Hardik will come to me. I do not want people to question me on the red carpet.”

PNN/Agencies