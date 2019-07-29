Mumbai: The Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam, former contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 7’, was born July 29, 1990 in Sweden. Elli’s father is a famous musician while her mother is a popular actress. Elli started her career in Hindi film industry with Manish Paul’s comedy thriller ‘Mickey Virus’. Elli was in a relationship with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, but due to some reasons, they broke up.
5 years of my first Bollywood movie, Mickey Virus🎬 My childhood dream that came true. I’ll always be so grateful to my director @saurabhthevarma for believing in me🙏 and thank you to @manieshpaul for being such a fun and caring costar! Shooting this film was so much fun I didn’t want it to end! And little did I know that it was just the beginning of a long journey in Bollywood! It’s been an amazing journey so far touch wood, very tough with lots of patience though, lots of hard work, lots of lessons learnt, lots of experiences that have made me grow tremendously, and lots of great laughters and moments I’ll cherish all my life! To all dreamers out there I’d like to say, yes luck has a big role but like we say it’s all about being at the right place at the right time (ready with your talent, hard work and confidence) 👈🏼 the part many forget. Work on yourself so much that you are prepared for that moment when it comes to you. That’s what luck is according to me.⭐️ #mickeyvirus #bollywood #childhood #dream #cometrue #workhard #believeinyourself #goforit .
As I dance, I take a step deeper into my soul. Connecting with its feeling, bringing it out there, allowing myself to express what’s truly inside of me. Expressing what words never could. An unfolding trance I’m never afraid of entering, cause feeling free is a wild courageous ecstasy of its own . ~ Elli AvrRam🕊 . . #dance #your #soul #out #express #true #self #selflove #selfcare #loveyourself #be #free #freespirit #alive #one #universe #world #my #passion #life #spirit #courage #fearless #elliavrram #selfmusing #writing #chammachamma #throwback #photo #pose . @amit_kumar_chandel_
In filmmaker Karan Johar’s famous TV talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’, Hardik and K L Rahul had made some vicious remarks on women. After which, various sections of society criticized them for their comments.
When Elli was asked about Hardik’s remarks at the 25th SOL Lion Gold Award in 2019, she said, “I had recently returned to India and such questions were asked by journalists and I have also received messages, but during that time I didn’t know anything about it, just a few days ago I saw the video of those controversial comments.”
“It is extremely disappointing to point at women like this. I was shocked because I knew Hardik personally. He became the talk of the town for his own comments, because thinking about someone in such a way does not make you cool,” she added.
After the breakup, Elli’s name got repeatedly linked with Hardik. Eli said: “I am very sad because of these reports. Whatever was between us was over a year ago.”
Elli also made it clear that she had no intentions of marrying Hardik.
Then she was asked, if Hardik ever called her. To which Elli replied, “No, he did not. Now we are not in touch with each other. I hope no further questions related to Hardik will come to me. I do not want people to question me on the red carpet.”
