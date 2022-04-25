Bhubaneswar: With mercury on rise in many parts of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued Yellow Warning for next five days, Monday.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD centre said, “The cyclonic circulation over southeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh at 0.9Km above mean sea level has become less marked.”

Light rain/thunderstorm has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Sundergarh of North Odisha and dry weather prevailed over the rest districts of Odisha.

Maximum temperatures observed appreciable rise at one or two places over South Odisha and North Interior Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over the Odisha.

They were markedly above normal at a few places South Coastal Odisha, appreciably above normal at many places North Coastal Odisha, at one or two places North Interior Odisha, above normal at a few places over North Interior Odisha, at one or two places over South Interior Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha.

The highest maximum (day) temperature of 43.8oC was recorded at Sonepur and the lowest minimum (night) temperature of 23.0oC was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Monday (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 26.04.2022)

Light rain/thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Heat wave condition is likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Subarnapur, Boudh, Cuttack, Nayagarh and Khurda.

Impact and Action Suggested:

Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infant, elderly and sick people). It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during day time (around 1100 IST-1500 IST).

Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 27.04.2022)

Light rain/thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Heat wave condition is likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Subarnapur, Boudh, Angul and Bolangir.

Impact and Action Suggested:

Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infant, elderly and sick people). It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during day time (around 1100 IST-1500 IST).

Wednesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 27.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 28.04.2022)

Light rain/thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Heat wave condition is likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Bolangir, Angul and Boudh.

Impact and Action Suggested:

Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infant, elderly and sick people). It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during day time (around 1100 IST-1500 IST).

Thursday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 29.04.2022)

Light rain/thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Heat wave condition is likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Bolangir, Angul and Boudh.

Impact and Action Suggested:

Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infant, elderly and sick people). It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during day time (around 1100 IST-1500 IST).

Friday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 30.04.2022)

Light rain/thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Heat wave condition is likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Khurda, Subarnapur, Boudh and Nuapada.

Impact and Action Suggested:

Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infant, elderly and sick people). It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during day time (around 1100 IST-1500 IST).

Temperature Forecast:

Maximum (day) temperature is likely to increase further by 2°C to 3°C over the districts of Interior Odisha during next two days and no major change thereafter.

It will be above normal by 3°C to 5°C at many places over the districts of Odisha during next four to five days. People are advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during day time (around 11.00am to 3.00pm).

