Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Monday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state.

The weather agency has issued heavy rainfall alert to six districts of the state valid till 8:30am of August 4.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

IMD has issued yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of August 4. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

1.Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Bolangir, Boudh, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Koraput.

2.Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 37.0 degree Celsius was recorded at Balasore and Baripada in the plains of Odisha Monday, the centre said.

