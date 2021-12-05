Bhubaneswar: The previously formed cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’ is likely to further weaken from Deep Depression into a Depression. Despite weakening of the system, many parts of Odisha will witness moderate to heavy rainfall under the influence of the Deep Depression.

This was informed by India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar Sunday morning.

According to the source, the Deep Depression which persists now of the cyclonic storm lay centered about 270 kms from Puri, 200 kms from Gopalpur and 360 kms from Paradip in the state.

“Jawad is likely to move north-northeast wards, weaken further into a Depression by Sunday morning and reach Odisha coast near Puri later in the day around noon,” the source said.

So far, Gopalpur has recorded the highest rainfall of 60 mm, followed by 46 mm of rainfall in Paradip, Chandbali (28 mm), Balasore (24mm), Bhubaneswar (24.3 mm). However, Puri recorded 21 mm of rainfall.

“As the system will approach Puri, the wind speed is expected to be around 60 km/ph. Cautionary signal number 3 will remain in force in port areas of the state. Some districts in north Odisha will also witness rainfall activities Monday,” the regional centre further said.

Notably, the IMD regional centre issued Orange Warning in 5 districts Sunday as it is likely that heavy to very heavy rain would occur. The alert has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts. The Cuttack-Bhubaneswar twin cities will also experience heavy rainfall in the day (December 5).

PNN