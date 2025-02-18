Bhubaneswar: At least five individuals, including three directors and two security guards, have been arrested in connection with escalating tensions at KIIT University following the death of a Nepali student.

The arrested individuals include Director General of HR Sibananda Mishra, Director of Administration Pratap Kumar Chamupaty, Director of Hostels Sudhir Kumar Rath, and two security personnel.

The arrests come amid growing unrest on the campus following the death of the Nepali student, which led to allegations of misconduct and excessive use of force by university security staff. The situation has prompted public outcry and calls for accountability.

The Odisha government has also formed a high-level committee to probe the circumstances surrounding the student’s death and the university’s response to the incident.

The committee will be headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Home Department, with the Principal Secretary of the Women & Child Development Department and the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Higher Education Department as members.