Mumbai: Gorgeous actress Malaika Arora is an absolute stunner and has been setting style and fitness goals. The 46-year-old hottie does not look her age, thanks to her fitness and style.

The beauty is seen posting yoga poses on her Instagram, and of late she has been gracing us with some seriously stylish photoshoots and outfits. The diva was recently spotted at a film festival looking stunning in a beautiful sari by designer Sangeeta Kilachand.

Malaika posted the picture with lyrics to her beau Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s popular song, Proper Patola, “Proper Patola nakhara swag….. (couldn’t resist )”

Malaika’s friend and filmmaker Karan Johar wrote a comment on her picture, which read, “This new found traditional look is for……..???” While choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan also joined Karan in commenting and wrote, “I insist u wear this everyday..”

Malaika later posted another photo from the night when she was awarded the Fitness Icon of the Year award, she wrote, “Thank you Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards for bestowing me with this honour. It is an absolute privilege having received such recognition alongside our industry stalwarts. It’s acknowledgement like this that encourages me and my fellow recipients to strive harder and further in our respective fields.”