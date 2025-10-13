Rourkela: A melodious evening filled with nostalgia and reverence for the legendary Lata Mangeshkar unfolded at the Civic Centre here Saturday, as the Lata Mangeshkar Fans’ Club, Rourkela, hosted its annual tribute concert, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

The event marked the eighth edition of the musical tribute organised by the club, a dedicated group of admirers from the Steel City committed to preserving the memory of “Lata Didi.”

Biswaranjan Palai, executive director (Works) of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), was the chief guest. Guests of honour included Pratigna Palai, vice president of Deepika Mahila Sanghati; Jayant Kumar Acharya, CMO in-charge (M&HS); S.S. RoyChowdhury, CGM, RSP; entrepreneur and social worker Kamal Agrawal; and social worker Anita Agarwal. Several senior RSP officers also attended.

The event was hosted by Shyam Patodia, with the inaugural session coordinated by Sasanka Pattnaik, deputy manager (PR), RSP. The packed venue stood as a testament to Mangeshkar’s enduring impact on generations of music lovers.

PNN