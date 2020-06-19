Ganjam: Ganjam district has been conferred with three prestigious Deen Dayal Upadhyay Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) awards for its contribution to the socio-economic development of the gram panchayats.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the district administration for bagging the three coveted awards.

Patnaik tweeted, “Congratulations @Ganjam_Admin for bagging three Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Purashkar for ensuring better service delivery at grassroot level. #Odisha is committed for devolution of power and empowering panchayats”.

The awards were given to two gram panchayats and one block in the district by the union Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The Hinjili block won the DDUPSP award in the Best Block category, while the Sasan Ambagan and Alarigada gram panchayats bagged the award in the Best Gram Panchayat category.

Earlier, the Ganjam district had won the National Panchayat Awards 2020 in three major categories – Gram Panchayat Development Plan, Child-Friendly Gram Panchayat and Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP).

Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) is awarded to best performing panchayats (District, Intermediate and Gram Panchayat) across the states/ UTs in recognition of the notable work by the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) at each level for improving last-mile delivery of services and public goods.

