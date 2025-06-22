Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik is stable and his spine surgery for cervical arthritis was “successful”, the private hospital in Mumbai where he underwent the procedure said Sunday.

In a statement issued by CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, Dr Santosh Shetty said: “The Hon’ble former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, underwent a spine surgery for cervical arthritis today at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. We are pleased to share that the surgery was successful. Patnaik is stable and currently under observation.”

Dr Ramakant Panda, who is supervising Patnaik’s procedure, told a local television channel: “With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Naveen Babu’s operation was successful. The main procedure took about 2 hours, and he was in the operating theatre for 4 hours in total. He is now fully conscious, has started talking, and is doing well. He will remain under observation for two days, after which he will be shifted to a private room.”

A large number of party leaders and workers gathered at various temples in Odisha Sunday and offered prayers for Patnaik’s successful surgery.

A large number of senior BJD leaders and party workers gathered at Lingaraj Temple here, Baba Jhadeswar temple in Balasore district, Shiv temple at Hinjilicut and Budhi Thakurani at Berhampur in Ganjam district this morning and offered prayers for Patnaik’s successful surgery and healthy recovery.

The regional party leaders and workers offered ‘dipa dana’ (lighting earthen lamps) and ‘puja’ (worship) at Lingaraj temple here.

“We all are gathered here to offer mass ‘puja’ and ‘dipa dana’ as our beloved leader Naveen Patnaik is undergoing a medical procedure today. We pray before Lord Lingaraj for his healthy recovery,” said BJD vice president Debi Prasad Mishra.

BJD leader and Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das said Patnaik is not confined within BJD as he is a mass leader of Odisha, and people love him very much. “As his treatment is going on, a large number of people gathered at Lingaraj temple to offer prayers for his healthy and speedy recovery,” she said.

Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik, another BJD leader said, “We prayed before Maa Budhi Thakurani wishing for the healthy return of Patnaik. We wish he (Patnaik) should return home with sound health sooner and continue to serve the people of Odisha.”

Swarup Kumar Das, former Balasore MLA, along with several party workers, lit an earthen diya at Jhadeswar temple in Balasore.

“Not only our party leaders and workers but also the general public are praying for the healthy recovery of Patnaik. With the blessings of the Lord and the people of Odisha, I am sure that he will return with good health,” Das said.

June 20, Patnaik left for Mumbai for the surgery, and a large number of senior BJD leaders and party workers gathered at the airport here to see him off.

In the absence of the party chief, the BJD’s 15-member committee led by vice-president Debi Mishra is looking after party affairs.

PTI