Bargarh: The tragic death of a minor boy after falling into a hot ash pile of a rice mill in Mahule village under Bheden police limits of Bargarh district has drawn the attention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The deceased, Pratyush Bhaena of Baipura village, reportedly slipped and fell into a hot pile of ash near the Kaleshwar Rice Mill while he was on his way to a nearby stream to bathe February 26 morning.

The smouldering ash heap caused severe burn injuries, leading to the boy’s death.

Following the incident, social activist Dillip Kumar Dash from Nandol under Bhawanipatna brought the matter to the notice of the NHRC.

Acting on his complaint, the commission registered a case and initiated a probe.

As part of the investigation process, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the state government, the Director General of Police and the Bargarh Collector, seeking detailed reports on the actions taken regarding the incident within seven days.

The commission has also scheduled a hearing in Bhubaneswar July 21, directing the concerned authorities or their representatives to appear in person.

After undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla, for 40 days, the minor, still critical, was moved to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack April 8.

He was admitted there April 9 and succumbed to his injuries at 7:30 pm the following day. After the post-mortem, while the body was being brought back to the village, local residents staged a protest in front of the rice mill by placing the body there, demanding justice.

Following the uproar, police arrested the owner of the rice mill. Subsequently, the district administration also constituted an independent team to investigate the incident.

PNN