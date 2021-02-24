Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education (S&ME) department Wednesday announced the examination schedule for Plus II final year students of all streams.

The annual test which is conducted by the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will begin from May 18 and continue till June 12. The examinations for Vocational courses will be conducted from May 28, informed S&ME Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

The examination for Physics subject in Plus II Science stream will be conducted first and approximately 4 lakh students will appear for the exams this academic year, Dash added.

“The exam will commence on May 18 and will end on June 12. Similarly, the exam for vocational studies will begin on May 28. We used to start with English paper every year, but this year we have changed it to Physics. In view of the various entrance examinations of the students, we have taken such a decision this time,” Dash said.

