Cuttack: Orissa High Court Friday upheld the merit list of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) published by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

The merit list has as many as 1,104 candidates for the post of ASO. The high court said that there were no irregularities in the selection process carried out by OPSC.

Counsel representing OPSC, Pradipta Mohanty said, “OPSC has absolute authority to shortlist candidates. OPSC can determine the qualifying marks and it could be the aggregate mark or subject-wise. It was published in the OPSC advertisement as well. The government has also mentioned in its requisition that the OPSC can adopt any selection process.”

Mentionably, the ASO recruitment examination was conducted August 27, 2022 and the results were declared November 7, 2022. A number of applicants had moved Orissa High Court citing irregularities in the recruitment process.

According to reports, the dispute centers around the new ‘qualification mark rule’ that the OPSC introduced while publishing the merit list. As per the new rule, a sectional cut-off was implemented, requiring candidates to achieve qualifying marks in each subject.

The candidates objected that the new qualifying mark criterion was introduced later, after the written tests and that OPSC had not mentioned about this in prior notifications. The Orissa High Court scrapped the merit list May 19, 2023. Later, a new review petition was submitted in the High Court, citing that the order, dated May 19, had been issued without involving the shortlisted candidates as parties in the case.

