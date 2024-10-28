Jajpur: Two Biju Janata Dal (BJD) youth leaders in Odisha’s Jajpur district have been detained after they allegedly posted derogatory posts on social media about Dharmasala’s independent legislator Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo, police said Monday.

Dharmasala police have detained BJD Youth leaders, Subrat Kumar Dhal and Manas Mohanty, they said.

According to the complaint, filed by Biswajit Swain, a BJP activist of Deulipal village with Dharmasala police station, Subrat Kumar Dhal and Manas Mohanty have been posting defamatory videos, articles, audio-visual items against Sahoo on social media platforms.

“The posted articles, videos and audio-visual items have absolutely no resemblance with truth and reality. Moreover, these items are defamatory and abusive in nature and intended to tarnish the image of the Dharmasala MLA,” the complaint stated.

Based on the complaint, police picked up Dhal and Mohanty and detained them in the police station on Sunday night.

When the news of detention of Dhal and Mohanty spread, former Dharmasala legislator Pranab Balabantray along with his supporters reached the police station Sunday and demanded the reason for the detention of Dhal and Mohanty.

Balbantray alleged that the police are taking a partisan attitude and harassing BJD workers.

Jajpur Additional SP Anirudha Routray reached the spot and held talks with the former legislator and BJD leaders.

Dharmasala police station Inspector-in-charge Tapan Kumar Nayak said police have detained the two youths in connection with a written complaint.

PTI