Rourkela: The FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2025–26 Rourkela leg will get underway Tuesday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, featuring three of the world’s top men’s hockey teams — hosts India, Belgium and Argentina — in a series of high-intensity international fixtures.

India, led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh, will take on European giants Belgium, captained by Arthur Van Doren, and South American power house Argentina, led by Matias Rey, as part of the six-day leg of the prestigious annual league. The Rourkela leg will open February 10 with Belgium facing Argentina, followed by India vs Belgium February 11 and India vs Argentina February 12.

The action will resume with Argentina taking on Belgium February 13, before India face Belgium again February 14 and conclude their home leg against Argentina February 15. All matches are scheduled to begin at 19:30 IST.

The Rourkela leg marks an important opening phase of India’s FIH Pro League 2025 26 campaign, with the home team aiming to begin strongly against two of the world’s top-ranked sides. The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, the world’s largest hockey-specific venue, is expected to buzz with excitement and full stands as fans from across Odisha and beyond gather to support their teams. All India matches of FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 Rourkela leg will be broadcast on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar