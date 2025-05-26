Baripada: A detailed master plan worth Rs 52.93 crore has been prepared for the development of the revered Maa Kichakeswari temple at Khiching in Mayurbhanj district.

The project falls under the Central government’s PRASHAD scheme (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive), overseen by the Ministry of Tourism.

Reports said that the plan aims to enhance the temple’s infrastructure and overall pilgrimage experience through destination development and improved tourism facilities. Once approved, the historic temple is expected to become a model spiritual site and could drive transformational change in regional development.

Khiching, the former capital of the princely state of Mayurbhanj, is already a prominent tourist destination. To support the temple’s revival, President Droupadi Murmu visited the site February. 29, 2024, and announced its inclusion in the PRASHAD scheme.

Following the announcement, a committee was formed, and after approval from the State Integrated Plan Approval Committee (SIPAC), the Odisha Tourism department drafted a comprehensive development plan.

The proposal includes 34 projects, such as the construction of a heritage gate, renovation of the Mrutyunjaya Mahadev Temple, beautifi cation of the temple pond, road and transport upgrades, a bus stand and parking facility, public parks, a Kalyan Mandap (community hall), a yagna mandap (ritual pavilion), enhancement of the temple frontage, development of a pilgrims’ resting area (Yatra Padia), a dining hall, a cultural marketplace (Anand Bazaar), a museum and accommodation for guests.

Work on the proposed projects will begin once final approval is granted, officials said.

An official said that the move will help in increasing tourist footfall in the area and help put the site in the global tourism.

PNN