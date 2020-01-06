American TV personality Kylie Jenner often stays in limelight for her bold personality and bikini pictures. She keeps her fans updated via her photos on Instagram.

Recently, Jenner shared some raucous pictures that were much liked and commented.

Take a look…

She enjoys a following of over 150 million on Instagram as of November 2019.

At 14, she collaborated with the clothing brand PacSun, along with her sister Kendall, and created a line of clothing, “Kendall & Kylie”.

In 2015, Jenner launched her own cosmetics line called Kylie Lip Kits, which was renamed to Kylie Cosmetics the very next year. She also released a mobile app that reached number one on the iTunes App Store.

In 2017, Jenner was placed on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list, making her the youngest person to be featured on the list. Jenner starred on her own spin-off series, Life of Kylie, which premiered on E! August 6, 2017.

On personal front, she has dated rapper Travis Scott in April 2017. They have a daughter, Stormi Webster, born in February 2018.

However, the relation didn’t last long and the pair broke up in September 2019.