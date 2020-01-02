Kendrapara: In a tragic road mishap, two persons died and three others were seriously injured after the car in which they were travelling ran into a stationary truck from the rear side near Duhuria square on Cuttack-Chandbali state highway under Sadar police limits in Kendrapara district late Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Bijay Sahu of Kakata area and Pranati Panda of Kajala village in Kendrapara. The three injured occupants were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The identities of the injured ones are yet to be ascertained.

The five were returning from Puri to Kendrapara in a car. They halted for some time in Cuttack and then again resumed their journey towards Kendrapara. Near Duhuria square, the car ran straight into a cement-laden truck, parked on the side of the road.

On being informed police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter. While the reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained, local people doubted the driver might have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the mishap.

