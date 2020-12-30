Dhenkanal: In bizarre development early Wednesday morning, an under-trial prisoner died while undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Dhenkanal. He was admitted to the hospital, after he complained of severe stomach ache.

Also read: Social activist, tea seller Padma Shri D Prakash Rao who tested COVID positive still critical

According to sources, the deceased prisoner was identified as Brahmananda Dehuri of Haripur village in the district. He suddenly fell sick Tuesday night and was later rushed to the DHH. The doctors treating the man pronounced him dead in the morning.

Dehuri was earlier arrested in 2013 in connection with a murder case and was lodged in the district jail here.

Notably, in a similar incident, an under-trial prisoner who was lodged in district sub-jail in Malkangiri died under mysterious circumstances, while undergoing treatment at Malkangiri DHH December 27. The prisoner identified as Danu Golori was a resident of Khajuriguda of Swabhiman Anchal in the district.

PNN