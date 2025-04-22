In the age of AI and remote work, who knew a viral video of bullock would remind us all of the ultimate Monday motivation? A short clip is doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter) and it’s equal parts hilarious and wholesome.

The now viral video is titled “Me logging in my system Monday after a long weekend”. The clip captures the most unexpected yet relatable moment you’ll see today on the internet.

Here’s what happens in the video:

A wooden cart stands still in a field. There’s no human in sight. Suddenly, a bullock walks into the frame, calm and collected. Without missing a beat, it positions itself under the cart’s yoke and hoists it onto its own neck—completely by itself. A moment later, it starts walking forward, pulling the cart along like it’s just another day at work.

Watch the viral video:

Me logging in my system on Monday after a long weekend pic.twitter.com/XJl30oAqfk — Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) April 21, 2025

Here’s how the internet reacts

And just like that, the internet declared it: “Best employee!” The video has amassed over one lakh views and gathered thousands of likes within hours of being posted.

People can’t get enough of how the bullock just walks in, gets the job done, and moves on—no fuss, no drama. Comments under the post are as amusing as the clip itself.

One user wrote under the viral video, “This bullock is more dedicated than me.” Another quipped, “Someone promote this guy already!”

PNN