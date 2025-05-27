Lanjigarh: In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old woman and her 7-month-old son died after accidentally coming in contact with a live electric wire at Poiguda village under Bijepur police limits of Lanjigarh block in Kalahandi district Monday.

According to sources, Phulamati Nayak was performing household chores while carrying her infant son, Sabir, when she unknowingly touched an exposed electric wire. Both mother and child died on the spot due to electrocution.

8-year-old Jagadish Nayak, the elder son of the deceased, narrowly escaped the incident and is now left orphaned. The child, having lost his father just eight months earlier, is now the only surviving member of the family. Phulamati had been working as a daily wage labourer to support her two sons following her husband’s demise.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Bijepur police ASI Shyam Kulsika visited the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The process was carried out in the presence of Lanjigarh tehsildar Banamali Meher.

An unnatural death case has been registered under Bijepur PS. Officials from the electricity department, including Biswanathpur JE Sandeep Thakur, also inspected the site.

Local leaders, including ZP member Parikhit Nayak and Sarpanch representative Tika Majhi, expressed their condolences and urged the administration to provide immediate government assistance to the bereaved child.

