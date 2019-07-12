Hindi film actress Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the controversial movie ‘Padmaavat’. Aditi who received high praise for nailing the role of Mehrunissa in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed epic drama, has taken social media by storm with her gorgeous photo-shoots.

The actresses’ charm and striking features has attracted a lot of followers on Instagram. But not many know that she is of royal descent on both her father and mother’s sides. Aditi is the great granddaughter of the former Prime Minister of Hyderabad province, Muhammad Saleh Akbar. She is also the granddaughter of Raja J Rameshwar Rao, head of the Wanaparthi royal family.

She made her film debut in the Tamil movie ‘Sringaram’ and has surely come a long way since. She was awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for Best Actres (Critics) for her role in the film ‘Bhoomi’.

Not just a talented actress, Aditi is also equally adept in music. She made her debut in playback singing in the 1012 movie ‘London, Paris, New York’ with Pakistani pop idol Ali Zafar.

Check out how the ‘Padmaavat’ actress has been sizzling social media with some of her best photographs.

PNN