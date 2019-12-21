Mumbai: Actors Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan made the perfect pair in the film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. The duo shares a great chemistry on the big screen and it is not surprising at all that some of that has spilled of the screen too.

Ananya and Kartik look great in each other’s company while promoting the film. While the actors have always maintained that they are ‘just friends’, fans and media are having a hard time believing that.

Ananya finally spilled the beans regarding her relationship with Kartik in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror. She said that the secret to their off-screen chemistry was being such good friends.

“The reactions came naturally because Kartik has great comic timing. We understand each other so well that he doesn’t have to say a word, I know what he’s thinking,” she said.

The film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ did reasonably well at the box office. But despite the film wrapping up, the duo has been spotted together at various events and parties.

It is worth noting that that Kartik has been busy lately with the shooting for ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ while Ananya is working ‘Khaali Peeli’ and Shakun Batra’s film co-starring Deepika Padukone and M C Sher.

PNN