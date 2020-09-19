Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Twin City Commissionerate Police has intensified COVID-19 norm enforcement to keep violators at bay.

The Commissionerate Police prosecuted 7,882 persons and sealed 44 shops in the twin cities. “The efforts will be sustained and our request to everyone is to be both aware as well as to cooperate,” Commissionerate Police said on Twitter.

“During special enforcement drives for implementation of #COVID-19 guidelines at Cuttack, we have booked today 1,186 persons for gross violation of #SocialDistancing and 269 for not #FaceMasking in our fight to contain #COVID19. We urge people to follow COVID-19 guidelines and #staysafe,” the Twitter handle of DCP Cuttack said.

The move by Commissionerate Police came after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his dissatisfaction over the enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines within the police commissionerate limits.

Notably, Odisha Police had provided 50 more officers and five platoons more armed Police to twin city to enhance enforcement. The step was taken as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the twin cities and especially in Bhubaneswar with Cuttack being a distant second.

Taking the present scenario into consideration and as part of efforts to strengthen enforcement activities, Bhubaneswar has been divided into three zones and each of the zones will have a DCP level officer to ensure strict enforcement of the COVID-19 guidelines.

PNN