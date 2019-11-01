Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu has set new benchmarks by doing some of the most unconventional stories. Be it Pink (2016) Naam Shabana (2017), Mulk (2018) or her latest release, Saand Ki Aankh.

With the kind of roles she has done so far, Taapsee asserts that the audience expects something different from her work. “So, if I do something conventional, they’ll not like it. To some extent, I’ll also not like it and get bored. I want my audience to believe in me blindly, that’s the niche I want to build for myself.”

Having said this, the one genre that Taapsee would strictly not do is s*x comedy. She reasons, “Whatever s*x comedies I’ve seen so far, I didn’t find them funny. I’ll never do one because it shows women in a particular light. Making woman the butt of all jokes, having s*xual innuendos, double meanings just to titillate the audience is not entertaining,” she maintains.

“Judwaa 2 was very challenging because to get size zero body and look good in a bikini standing next to Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez was tough. People would think that just because you have to wear a bikini and look good on screen, it’s easy, but it wasn’t. I’ll soon be doing something like that, which is very interesting,” she hints.

Taapsee will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad.