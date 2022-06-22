Mumbai: ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress Aishwarya Khare took inspiration from Hindi film actress Alia Bhatt and decided to follow her regimen and started practising yoga as well as meditation.

Aishwarya mentioned: “I really look up to Alia Bhatt when it comes to fitness as well as maintaining the perfect work-life balance. The way she removes time to exercise on a regular basis while continuing to work and look gorgeous onscreen is really inspirational.”

“I feel no one can be like her, but I do aspire to be as fit and look as glamorous as her onscreen.”

“Hence, I have been taking inspiration from her and have even started practicing yoga and meditation over the past few weeks. I believe that yoga and meditation will really help me stay mentally and physically fit as well as help me give my best while I am at work,” she adds.

The actress concludes with: “I must say that I have started feeling fresher and more energetic and have this glow every time I am shooting. I wish I can be as good as Alia someday, it would be an honour, but in the meantime, I wish everyone enjoys watching me on their TV screens every day.”