Atagarh: In a freak mishap, a 61-year-old woman died after falling from the roof of her house during a monkey attack in Rajnagar village under Athagarh police limits in Cuttack district Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sulochana Sahu, the wife of Abhiram Sahu, in the same village.

According to reports, Sulochana had gone to the rooftop in the afternoon and was attacked by a monkey.

In an attempt to escape, she lost balance and fell off the roof, sustaining critical injuries.

Family members rushed her to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Monkey menace has been on the rise in areas under the Athagarh Sadar forest range, with six to seven people reportedly being injured in similar attacks in recent days.

Locals have demanded immediate action from authorities to capture the simians and prevent further incidents.