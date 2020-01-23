Eating stale food is usually considered harmful for health. Stale food if kept for more than 15 hours can cause various health problems like acidity, food poisoning, gas and an upset stomach. But it is safe to consume leftover chapatti within 12-15 hours.

And we Indians have a habit of cooking more than required, and so we usually have leftovers which are either given to cow or dogs. But the stale chapattis can be consumed by you as well.

Here are the health benefits of stale chapatti:

Control Blood pressure: Consuming stale chapatti with cold milk is said to help people with high blood pressure. Soak the stale chapatti in cold milk and leave it for 10 minutes. Eat this as your morning breakfast. This can help you in controlling your blood pressure.

Reduce stomach problems: People who suffer from constant stomach problems; stale chapatti is the best home remedy for them. Stomach problems like constipation, acidity and gas can be cured by having stale chapatti soaked in cold milk before you sleep.

Controls body temperature: If you are feeling feverish, then have stale chapattis soaked in cold milk, for it helps control body temperature level. The added nutrition of milk will help ease your discomfort.

Good for diabetic patients: Stale chapattis are good for diabetic patients. Having stale chapattis with milk lowers high blood sugar levels. Soak the chapatti in milk for five to seven minutes before consuming it. These are good for diabetic patients. Having stale chapatti with milk to maintain the sugar level. Soak the chapati in milk for five to seven minutes before consuming it.

PNN