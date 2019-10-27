Mumbai: Jai Ho actress Daisy Shah is known for her stunning looks. The ‘Hate Story 3’ fame actress is an avid social media user and often posts her sultry pictures to entertain her fans.

She shed her girl-next-door image with erotic thriller Hate Story 3 and donned a sensuous avatar. Well, Daisy has worked very hard in the gym to maintain her looks. She enjoys a huge fan following and often teases her fans with stunning pictures on her Instagram handle.

Have a look at some of her pictures:

Daisy made her debut in Salman Khan’s “Jai Ho”, and her role in the upcoming film is completely different from her previous role, adding a lot of hot quotient. Apart from Hate Story 3, she was seen in a few more movies. Along with her were actress Zareen Khan, Karan Singh Grover and Sharman Joshi.