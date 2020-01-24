Mumbai: Subhash Ghai, one of Hindi cinema’s greatest ever directors, is celebrating his 75th birthday today.

Born 24 January 1945, Subhash has given excellent films to the Hindi film industry. There was a time when every film star’s dream was to work with Subhash and those who get a chance to work with him, considered themselves lucky. Subhash wanted to become an actor since childhood. But destiny had different plans for him and he came up as a brilliant director. Let us know some interesting stories related to him on his birthday.

Subhash dreamt of becoming an actor since childhood, but he failed. However, few people know that he has worked as a supporting actor in the films Umang and Aradhana. But the films could not change his fate. After which he focused on direction. However, to fulfill his passion of acting, he was definitely seen in a scene of almost all his films.

Subhash used to work hard for his films including selection of actors and actresses. An anecdote about his superhit film Pardes is very popular. Subhash rejected about 3000 girls for this film. After which he chose actress Mahima Chaudhry. Not only this, Subhash gave opportunity to many actors and actresses through his films. These include Jackie Shroff, Reena Roy, Meenakshi, Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala.

Subhash signed a ‘no pregnancy’ clause with Madhuri during the film Khalnayak. Actually, during this film, discussion of Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt’s affair was in full swing In B-town and her stardom was at peak. Almost every film of her used to be a hit at that time. At the same time, discussion of Madhuri-Sanjay’s affair was also common, which scared Subhash and got Madhuri to sign the ‘no pregnancy’ clause. Subhash feared that if Madhuri got married to Sanjay and became pregnant, her film would get stuck in the middle.

Subhash has given several hit films like Kalicharan (1976), Vishwanath (1978), Maeri (1976), Karz (1980), Hero (1983), Meri Jung (1985), Karma (1986), Ram Lakhan (1989), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Pardes (1997), Taal (1999), and Black & White (2008).

In 2006, he the founded Whistling Woods International, a film, communication and creative arts institute located in Mumbai, India. Currently, he serves as the chairman of the institute.