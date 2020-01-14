Mumbai: In the last few years with the entry of new and young directors and story-tellers, many production houses are daring to come out with women-centric movies led by none other than Kangana Ranaut.

It is Kangana who is doing all such flicks. From “Queen” to “Tanu Weds Manu” and the very recent “Manikarnika” the “Rangoon” actor has been a major force at the box-office almost similar to big male stars.

Deepika who tasted huge success with big movies like “Bajirao Mastani,” “Ramleela,” and “Padmavat” had no release in 2019. Naturally, she had high hopes with “Chhappak.” The actress has even turned producer with this movie. But once again it is proved that even big female stars like Katrina or Deepika need a Ranveer Singh or Salman Khan to make the movie a super hit.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut has been mostly doing movies that are women-centric and focused on her and almost all of them have done quite well at the box-office.

On the professional front, Kangana will be next seen in Panga, the story on a Kabbadi player. The trailer of the film has received well appreciation from all quarters. Earlier, Kangana had thanked Deepika for showing the struggles of acid attack victims as her elder sister Rangoli is also an acid attack victim.