Mumbai: New twists and turns are coming out every day in sexual allegation case against veteran filmmaker-director Anurag Kashyap. While many fellow actors and filmmakers are coming out in support of Kashyap, Kangana Ranaut has been demanding his arrest.

Many actresses including Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin, Taapsee Pannu and others have come out in his support. Meanwhile, Sacred Games actress Elnaz Naoroji has also shared her experience of working the versatile director.

While sharing a picture with director, Elnaz wrote,”I remember I was ready to leave #SacredGames 2 because of a particular S*x scene that I wasn’t comfortable with doing. After much back and forth with the the production house and my team , @anuragkashyap10 sir messaged me and said : “Listen don’t worry I’ll figure it out, just trust me.”I had only shot one day with him for season 1 by then and I wasn’t familiar enough with him to know if I can trust him or no but I just agreed.

She further writes, “The day we had to shoot that scene came and I had anxiety the entire time… I knew , now that I am on set they’ll somehow make me do the scene and I won’t be able to say no because I was already told that The Script won’t be changed… I had a feeling I’d have to do the scene even if I didn’t really want to… I was called on set and Anurag sir started briefing me as to how he will shoot it keeping in mind, what I had told him I’m not comfortable doing. I felt like crying, I felt like crying because I didn’t expect him to actually keep my concern in mind.. I didn’t expect him to actually shoot it in a way that I would be comfortable with…i didn’t expect him to make sure we shoot the scene with me keeping my clothes on even though it was written otherwise … I felt like crying because he proved me wrong and kept his word! And once we shot the scene, I did cry in my vanity and I sent him a long message thanking him for being the kind of MAN that he is… we need more men/humans/directors like him in #Bollywood… hell not just Bollywood , but in the entire world! Thank you for allowing me to trust again and making me feel heard and safe on your Set 🙏🏼 #anuragkashyap”.

On the other hand, actress Payal Ghosh has registered an FIR against veteran filmmaker-director Anurag Kashyap on the charges of sexual exploitation. Meanwhile, Queen actress Kangana Ranaut is also constantly targeting Anurag.