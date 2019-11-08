Mumbai: Indo-German model-turned actress Evelyn Sharma is raising temperatures on the internet with her new bold pictures.

Evelyn shot to fame after she featured in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

The actress recently shared some pictures from her beach vacation on her Instagram handle which is now taking the social media by storm. Fans of the ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ actress have heaped praises on her natural beauty and looks.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote #mood #needavacation.

Last month, Evelyn announced her engagement with Tushaan Bhindi, a dental surgeon practicing in Australia. She shared a romantic picture of herself and Tushaan on a yacht with the Sydney’s famous Harbour Bridge in the backdrop.

The gorgeous actress captioned the post, “Yessss” which she shared with a ring emoticon.

After several congratulatory messages, Evelyn wrote in the comments thread, “Thank you for all the love, blessings and good wishes. This really means the world to me! Love you guys!”

Evelyn made her debut in Hindi films playing Lubaina Snyder in the 2012 film From Sydney with Love. She began her acting career with a bit part in the 2006 American film Turn Left. In 2014, she played the role of Janet D’Souza in sleeper hit Yaariyan.

In August 2014, Sharma released her first music single Something Beautiful produced by Brooklyn Shanti. She has also hosted her own travel show titled Life Mein Ek Baar. In May 2015, she appeared in Devang Dholakia’s Kuch Kuch Locha Hai opposite Navdeep Chabbra, Sunny Leone and Ram Kapoor and it was released May 8, 2015.

Evelyn also featured in Ishqedarriyaan, which was released May 29, 2015.

Apart from being an actress, talented Evelyn is also an entrepreneur and has her own website named Evelyn Secrets.